Hydra Price Tops $18.67 on Major Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $18.67 or 0.00043986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00168010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00110008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.57 or 0.06871774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.06 or 1.00210479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.51 or 0.00771644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,041,777 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

