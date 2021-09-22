Hydro One (TSE:H) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.23.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One stock opened at C$31.16 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.41. The company has a market cap of C$18.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.