I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $777.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00398004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00983929 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000214 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,121,395 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

