IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.03. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

