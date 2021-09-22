IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

IMG stock opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

