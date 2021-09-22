Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Iberdrola stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.8297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

