iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $1.05. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $159.90 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics, Inc is a canadian biotechnology company. It engages in the business of identification, development and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its products include iCo-008 and oral AmpB delivery system. The company was founded by Andrew J. Rae, John G.

