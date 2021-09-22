IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IES by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IES by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IES by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,221. IES has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

