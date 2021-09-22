IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Plans Dividend of $0.60

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.598 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

IGGHY opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

IGGHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IG Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

