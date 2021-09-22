Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Sells C$97,500.00 in Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,907,511.10.

Tony Abbandonato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Abbandonato sold 11,100 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$15,429.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Tony Abbandonato sold 12,400 shares of Imaflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$18,228.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Tony Abbandonato sold 200 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$304.00.

CVE IFX opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Imaflex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

