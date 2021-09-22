iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth $121,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $118.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.