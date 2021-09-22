Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head to Head Comparison

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Impala Platinum and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

This table compares Impala Platinum and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.17 $3.07 billion $3.01 4.02 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.42 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk and Volatility

Impala Platinum has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Impala Platinum and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impala Platinum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 70.63%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Impala Platinum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

