Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS IHLDY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Imperial Logistics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

