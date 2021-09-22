Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Inari Medical worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Inari Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 210,434 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.18 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,946,133.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,085 shares of company stock worth $17,563,049. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.