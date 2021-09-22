Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.26 and last traded at $77.89. 14,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,231,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

