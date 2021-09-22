InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Downgraded by William Blair

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INNV. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

INNV opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in InnovAge in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

