InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnovAge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of InnovAge stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 856,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,376. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on INNV. William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 1,158.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.