Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) Trading Down 0.7%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 3,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBAP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,838,000.

