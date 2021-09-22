Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,200 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $15,448.86.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.30.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,191 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49.

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35.

On Thursday, August 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,260.00.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 157,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,602. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $456.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.