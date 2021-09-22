Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director Purchases 244 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Director David C. Flanagan purchased 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $11,075.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CAC stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at $208,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 26.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 127.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.