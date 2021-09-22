Insider Buying: JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Acquires 4,030 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) insider David Graham bought 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.80 ($26,115.50).

LON JCGI opened at GBX 503 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 52 week low of GBX 487.80 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 875.98 ($11.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

