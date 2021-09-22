Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 698,103 shares in the company, valued at C$544,520.34.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Morris Prychidny purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Morris Prychidny purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Morris Prychidny purchased 7,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,900.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Morris Prychidny bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

TSE NHK traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.80. 179,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,945. The firm has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.74 and a 12-month high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

