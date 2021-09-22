Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Acquires 268,769 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 268,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$576,778.27 ($411,984.48).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Luciano bought 170,076 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$363,792.56 ($259,851.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

