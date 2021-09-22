Insider Buying: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,833,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,419.72.

Shares of Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$15.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. Ximen Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.