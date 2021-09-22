Insider Buying: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,833,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,419.72.
Shares of Ximen Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$15.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. Ximen Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99.
