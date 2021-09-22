Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $52,715.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93.

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

Shares of EGHT opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 165.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

