Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

