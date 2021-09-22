Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 45,152 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GBS opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $2,251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $43,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

