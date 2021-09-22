Insider Selling: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 399.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

