Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 4,905,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,407,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

