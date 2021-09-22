Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $2,319,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mimecast by 99.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 323,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 17.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $3,998,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

