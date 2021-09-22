Insider Selling: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Sells 2,189 Shares of Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).
Shares of LON YNGA traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281. The firm has a market cap of £909.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,588.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.08.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.