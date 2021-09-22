Insider Selling: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Sells 2,189 Shares of Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total transaction of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Shares of LON YNGA traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,555 ($20.32). The stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281. The firm has a market cap of £909.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,588.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,544.08.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

