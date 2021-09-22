Insureum (ISR) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Insureum has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $132,285.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

