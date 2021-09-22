Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Desjardins

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.88.

ITRG opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

