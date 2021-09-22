Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 160,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 7,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

