Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Down 0.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 16,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.