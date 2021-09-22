Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 153,003 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $24.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

