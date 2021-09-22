Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 153,003 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $24.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 64,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,814,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

