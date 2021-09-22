Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.24. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,059. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $111.39 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

