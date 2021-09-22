Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $108,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,419. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

