IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.59 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $497.38 million and approximately $37.59 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00307532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.