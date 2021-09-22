iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Cut by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after acquiring an additional 430,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 229,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.82. 13,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.