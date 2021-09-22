iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,154,000 after buying an additional 271,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $80.72. 2,059,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

