iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 932,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,011,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,599. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.