iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

