iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of XMV traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.09. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$28.12 and a 1 year high of C$37.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.82.

