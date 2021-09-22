iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 83,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,377. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.80.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

