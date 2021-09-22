iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $175,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,233. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.