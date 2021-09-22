iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.72% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $272,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IWP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.65. 10,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,428. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

