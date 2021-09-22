iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,684. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.47 and a twelve month high of $108.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

