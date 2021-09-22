Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

