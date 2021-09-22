Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
