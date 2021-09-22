Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.75.

IVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

IVN traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,250. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.76.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

